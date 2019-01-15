WATCH: Gillette’s new ad is causing quite the conversation!

In a fairly surprising turn of events, Gillette released a new ad this week. And no wasn’t about beards, shaving, or any sort of personal hygiene. Instead the ad centered around the issue of toxic masculinity, and sexual harassment.

The advertisement uses Gillette’s famous tagline, “is this the best a man can get” as a stepping stone to point out various issues in our world. And while some thought the ad was progressive and necessary in a time like this, others have responded by threatening to boycott the razor company.

What do you think of the ad?