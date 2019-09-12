WATCH: GoPro captures the horrifying moment when a woman fell 50-feet down a waterfall in Hawaii

WATCH: GoPro captures the horrifying moment when a woman fell 50-feet down a waterfall in Hawaii

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show September 12, 2019 892 Views

UPDATE: The incident occurred back in 2016; however, the footage was just released this week. In an interview, Friesen said, “I found out there had been others before me who fell from the same spot and died, and I know that God saved my life that day.”

Original Article:

Holy moly! If you’re thinking about capturing the beauty of a waterfall via camera or GoPro, make sure you also keep a very steady eye on your footing.

A woman, Heather Friesen, 26, miraculously survived a 50-foot fall down a Hawaiian waterfall. With a GoPro strapped do her head, her initial “Whoa” moment turns to screams as begins falling.

Thankfully, she only suffered a collapsed lung, 10 broken ribs and a fractured scapula, which still isn’t great but at least she lived.

Watch the video below:

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules