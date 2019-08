When the Light Balance Kids took the stage on America’s Got Talent, people probably thought, “this could be cute!” But then they actually starting performing and our minds were blown away!

The Light Balance Kids surprised and delighted the audience and the judges with their AMAZING and HIGH ENERGY performance! The even received the coveted “golden buzzer” from guest judge Ellie Kemper who immediately exclaimed, “I want more!” at the end of their performance!

Watch the performance below: