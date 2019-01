Seriously, this is amazing!

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi is breaking the internet with her AMAZING floor routine from Saturday’s Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, CA.

It features hits from a ton of Motown classics, oh and a ton of INCREDIBLE tricks! NBD. You can’t help but smile while watching because her smile and energy is infectious! It completely makes sense why she got a perfect 10.

Watch the viral routine below. We dare you not to love it!