WATCH: Harry Styles takes a turn hosting ‘Saturday Night Live!’ (Slightly NSFW)

WATCH: Harry Styles takes a turn hosting ‘Saturday Night Live!’ (Slightly NSFW)

Posted by: KS95 November 18, 2019 70 Views

It’s Monday, which means we’ve got your Saturday Night Live roundup. This week, Harry Styles took a turn hosting the late night sketch show and there were actually quite a few good sketches. Check out some of our favorites from the episode!

Harry Styles Monologue – Harry Styles uses his first SNL monologue to remind everyone just how serious of a musician he is.

Airline Pilots (Slightly NSFW) – Two pilots (Harry Styles, Mikey Day) have a raunchy conversation that an entire plane cabin (Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang) overhears.

Childbirth Class – An Icelandic couple (Harry Styles, Heidi Gardner) brags about how well they’re handling having a baby.

Lunch Run – An overeager intern (Harry Styles) volunteers to get Popeyes chicken sandwiches for the entire office.

Sara Lee (Slightly NSFW) – Two Sara Lee employees (Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang) confront the company’s Instagram manager (Harry Styles) about some off-brand activity on the account.

MUSICAL SKETCHES:
Joan Song – Joan (Aidy Bryant), who lives alone in a small nice home, sings about her new boyfriend, Doug (Harry Styles).

Cut for Time: Jason – Bullied older brother Scotty (Kyle Mooney) raps about his much cooler younger brother, Jason (Harry Styles).

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules