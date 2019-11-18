WATCH: Harry Styles takes a turn hosting ‘Saturday Night Live!’ (Slightly NSFW)

It’s Monday, which means we’ve got your Saturday Night Live roundup. This week, Harry Styles took a turn hosting the late night sketch show and there were actually quite a few good sketches. Check out some of our favorites from the episode!

Harry Styles Monologue – Harry Styles uses his first SNL monologue to remind everyone just how serious of a musician he is.



Airline Pilots (Slightly NSFW) – Two pilots (Harry Styles, Mikey Day) have a raunchy conversation that an entire plane cabin (Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang) overhears.



Childbirth Class – An Icelandic couple (Harry Styles, Heidi Gardner) brags about how well they’re handling having a baby.



Lunch Run – An overeager intern (Harry Styles) volunteers to get Popeyes chicken sandwiches for the entire office.



Sara Lee (Slightly NSFW) – Two Sara Lee employees (Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang) confront the company’s Instagram manager (Harry Styles) about some off-brand activity on the account.



MUSICAL SKETCHES:

Joan Song – Joan (Aidy Bryant), who lives alone in a small nice home, sings about her new boyfriend, Doug (Harry Styles).



Cut for Time: Jason – Bullied older brother Scotty (Kyle Mooney) raps about his much cooler younger brother, Jason (Harry Styles).

