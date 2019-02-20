WATCH: HBO releases official trailer for “Leaving Neverland”

WATCH: HBO releases official trailer for “Leaving Neverland”

Posted by: KS95 February 20, 2019 35 Views

The mystery surrounding Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch will always be a little unnerving. And now HBO just released a trailer for the documentary, “Leaving Neverland” which tells the story of two men who claim they were sexually abused by Jackson during their childhood.

The film premiered at Sundance back in January, and was picked up by HBO. In the film, Wade Robson and Jammy Safechuck tell their version of what happened during their time visiting the Neverland Ranch.

Watch the trailer below, and watch the documentary in two parts on March 3 and 4.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules