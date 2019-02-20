WATCH: HBO releases official trailer for “Leaving Neverland”

The mystery surrounding Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch will always be a little unnerving. And now HBO just released a trailer for the documentary, “Leaving Neverland” which tells the story of two men who claim they were sexually abused by Jackson during their childhood.

The film premiered at Sundance back in January, and was picked up by HBO. In the film, Wade Robson and Jammy Safechuck tell their version of what happened during their time visiting the Neverland Ranch.

Watch the trailer below, and watch the documentary in two parts on March 3 and 4.

