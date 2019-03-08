WATCH: Helpless bartender watches champagne tower come crashing down!

We have no clue what this tweet actually says, so our apologies if you’re able to decipher and find out it says something ABSOLUTELY insane.

BUT …

What we do know is that this bartender was putting the finishing touches a beautiful champagne tower when suddenly it came crashing down. Talk about feeling powerless. There’s literally NOTHING he can do to stop the unfortunate incident.

If you’re thinking about a champagne tower for your next event … maybe think again!

