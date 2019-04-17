WATCH: Houston Astros pitcher pulls a full on “Matrix” move to avoid getting hit

Posted by: KS95 April 17, 2019

During a game between Houston and Oakland, Astros pitcher Collin McHugh, pulled out his “Matrix” moves to avoid getting hit by a line drive.

Watch the clip below:

BONUS: Watch as Chicago Cubs pitcher, Yu Darvish, manages to hit three people in a single pitch.

