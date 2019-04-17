WATCH: Houston Astros pitcher pulls a full on “Matrix” move to avoid getting hit

During a game between Houston and Oakland, Astros pitcher Collin McHugh, pulled out his “Matrix” moves to avoid getting hit by a line drive.
Watch the clip below:
The Matrix (1999) pic.twitter.com/3uGwMdLmha
— MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2019
No, Neo. I'm trying to tell you that when you're ready, you won't have to.#TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/JFOAcFYuCP
— Houston Astros (@astros) April 17, 2019
BONUS: Watch as Chicago Cubs pitcher, Yu Darvish, manages to hit three people in a single pitch.
Yu Darvish throws the most devastating fastball of his career. pic.twitter.com/sicvVLhnUL
— Cut4 (@Cut4) April 16, 2019