WATCH: Irish man plays one final prank at his own funeral

Funerals are sad, and even though we go there to celebrate their lives … it’s still sad.

Well … Shay Bradley of Kilnamanagh in the south of Dublin, Ireland, wanted to prank his family one last time before it was all said and done. As his coffin was lowered and the bagpipes began playing, an audio recording of his voice began playing.

“Hello? Hello? Let me out, it’s f**king dark in here,” his voice shouted through the speakers! At first, people were a bit shocked but almost immediately the shock turned to laughter!

His daughter, Andrea, posted the video to Facebook with the following caption, “My dad’s [dying] wish, always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear 😉 and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! I will love you forever 😘😘#shayslastlaugh.”

Even though the story is sad, it still has a happy ending! Watch the video below:

