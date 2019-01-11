WATCH: Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new Netflix thriller “Velvet Buzzsaw”

This. Movie. Looks. Crazy!!

If you’ve seen the movie, “Nightcrawler” you know Jake Gyllenhaal is no stranger to playing someone odd and creepy and slightly uncomfortable, but his role in this film looks even wilder!

“Velvet Buzzsaw” is a thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles. Alongside Gyllenhaal, the film also stars big names like; Rene Russo, Toni College, and David Diggs. And fun fact VB is directed by Dan Gilroy who also wrote the creepy film mentioned earlier!

Watch the trailer below, and look for “Velvet Buzzsaw” on Netflix February 1st.

