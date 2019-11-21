WATCH: James Corden and the stars of ‘Frozen’ perform “Crosswalk the Musical: Frozen”

James Corden is known for his strange and outrageous musical antics! He’s performed “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Mary Poppins” and even “Les Miserables” to name a few, but with the highly anticipated release of Frozen 2, he decided to honor the beloved film.

Corden invited Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff to reprise their roles … well with the exception of Menzel. There may or may not have been a little drama surrounding the role of Elsa.

Watch the performance below:

