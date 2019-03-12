WATCH: James Corden pulls an elaborate prank on David Beckham

Posted by: KS95 March 12, 2019 38 Views

Here at KS95, we LOVE a good prank and this week late night host James Corden really delivers! Corden and his team crafted an elaborate plan to prank soccer legend David Beckham. The video is about 10 minutes long, but trust us, it’s worth it.

As the Los Angeles Galaxy prepare to honor legend David Beckham with a statue outside the stadium, James Corden and the club assemble an intricate plan to prank David with, annoying fans, a half-hearted highlight reel and a statue that falls incredibly below the mark.

Watch the video below:

