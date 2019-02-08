WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel told parents to make their kids “spaghetti and snowballs”… it’s hilarious!

First and foremost, what is the point of having kids if you can’t mess with them at least occasionally. It’s so funny, and Jimmy Kimmel clearly agrees because he’s ALWAYS asking parents to mess with kids.

Well … Kimmel and his team decided to issue a new challenge, and it’s perfect for all of us looking to find some fun in this obnoxiously cold weather! He tasked parents to go outside, make a few snowballs, put them on a plate of regular spaghetti and serve it to the their kids!

In video below, he and his team have compiled the best results and they truly are hysterical!

