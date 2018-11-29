Did you watch John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Christmas special?!

Posted by: KS95 November 29, 2018 36 Views

Last night people around the world tuned in for NBC’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” and it was actually REALLY good, and definitely got us in the holiday spirit!

One of the highlights was watching John and Chrissy go caroling with an all-star team featuring; Meghan Trainor, Darren Criss, Raphael Saadiq, and Jane Lynch!

All-Star Caroling

Watch some of our other favorite highlights below:
A Mac n Cheese Showdown

John Legend singing a variety of other “holiday” tunes

Chrissy Teigen auditions for “The Voice” using non-traditional methods

PS. We can’t forget about the “retro” 90s style opening to the whole show:

AND JUST BECAUSE WE CAN:

