WATCH: Jonas Brothers sing ‘Sucker’ with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots using classroom instruments

WATCH: Jonas Brothers sing ‘Sucker’ with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots using classroom instruments

Posted by: KS95 June 11, 2019 0 Views

We love the Jonas Brothers. And we love their new(ish) song ‘Sucker!’

In the latest installment of Jimmy Fallon’s “Classroom Instruments,” the Jonas Brothers join Fallon and The Roots to perform their song ‘Sucker’ using classroom instruments. And you know … it still sounds amazing!

Watch the video below, and scroll a little further to see the instrument breakdown:

Nick Jonas – Clapper
Joe Jonas – Banana Shaker
Kevin Jonas – Triangle
Jimmy Fallon – Vocals, Casio Keyboard, Wood Block, Avocado Shaker
Questlove – Clappers
Kamal Gray – Xylophone
James Poyser – Melodica
Captain Kirk – Ukulele
Mark – Kazoo
Tuba Gooding Jr. – Kazoo, Apple Shaker
Stro – Bongos
Black Thought – Tambourine

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules