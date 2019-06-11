WATCH: Jonas Brothers sing ‘Sucker’ with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots using classroom instruments

We love the Jonas Brothers. And we love their new(ish) song ‘Sucker!’

In the latest installment of Jimmy Fallon’s “Classroom Instruments,” the Jonas Brothers join Fallon and The Roots to perform their song ‘Sucker’ using classroom instruments. And you know … it still sounds amazing!

Watch the video below, and scroll a little further to see the instrument breakdown:



Nick Jonas – Clapper

Joe Jonas – Banana Shaker

Kevin Jonas – Triangle

Jimmy Fallon – Vocals, Casio Keyboard, Wood Block, Avocado Shaker

Questlove – Clappers

Kamal Gray – Xylophone

James Poyser – Melodica

Captain Kirk – Ukulele

Mark – Kazoo

Tuba Gooding Jr. – Kazoo, Apple Shaker

Stro – Bongos

Black Thought – Tambourine