WATCH: Jonas Brothers sing ‘Sucker’ with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots using classroom instruments

We love the Jonas Brothers. And we love their new(ish) song ‘Sucker!’
In the latest installment of Jimmy Fallon’s “Classroom Instruments,” the Jonas Brothers join Fallon and The Roots to perform their song ‘Sucker’ using classroom instruments. And you know … it still sounds amazing!
Watch the video below, and scroll a little further to see the instrument breakdown:
Nick Jonas – Clapper
Joe Jonas – Banana Shaker
Kevin Jonas – Triangle
Jimmy Fallon – Vocals, Casio Keyboard, Wood Block, Avocado Shaker
Questlove – Clappers
Kamal Gray – Xylophone
James Poyser – Melodica
Captain Kirk – Ukulele
Mark – Kazoo
Tuba Gooding Jr. – Kazoo, Apple Shaker
Stro – Bongos
Black Thought – Tambourine