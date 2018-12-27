WATCH: Kansas City Royals prospect Brady Singer pays off family debt

Grab some tissues because you might need them after this story!
Kansas City Royals prospect, Brady Singer decided to pay off his parent’s debt over the holidays. In a letter he thanks them for doing everything they could to support his dreams, and always providing him the equipment to be successful.
Watch the video reaction below:
Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c
— Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018