WATCH: Kesha announces her new album on social media!
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

WATCH: Kesha announces her new album on social media!

Posted by: KS95 October 21, 2019 25 Views

Kesha is back and apparently she’s got her “balls” back, too. Check out her visual announcement for her new album!

Are you a fan of Kesha?

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules