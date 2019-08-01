WATCH: Kids say who they think should be the next President

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel and his team hit the streets to ask kids who they think should be the next President and the answers are all over the map!

Now before anyone gets upset, yes it’s political, but it’s also children so we can all agree that it’s just fun and entertaining.

Jimmy believes that children are our future and whomever we elect as our next president will have a great impact on future generations. Even though they can’t vote yet, they should be heard. So we went down to the farmer’s market and asked children to tell us who they think should be the next president.

