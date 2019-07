Another murder mystery film?! Why not? ‘Knives Out’ reads as a classic whodunit film but with an all-star cast of characters! It’s bizarre and super strange, but we are completely on board for whatever weird ride it’s going to take us on.

But seriously, the cast list is incredible. It’s got Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer and more!

‘Knives Out’ hits theaters Thanksgiving 2019!

Watch the trailer below: