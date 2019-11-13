WATCH: Kristen Bell leaks a few spoilers about the upcoming, ‘Frozen 2’ movie

While visiting the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Bell chatted with host Kimmel about her new show on Disney+ Encore, but also leaked a few “spoilers” about the new Frozen 2 film!

Okay, fine … they aren’t really “spoilers” but she does give us some great insight into how the filmmakers have developed some of the characters, specifically Kristoff!

He gets his own song!

“It’s by Jonathan Groff, it’s called ‘Lost in the Woods,’ it’s about his big feelings for Anna,” Bell told Fallon during the interview.

“Little boys don’t often see representation of other boys having really big, loving feelings. There’s a line in the song that says, ‘You feel your feelings and your feelings are real,'” said Bell. “He also has two lines that I love, he rescues Anna at one point, it’s in the midst of battle and he looks at her, first thing he says is: ‘I’m here, what do you need?'”

Watch the interview below:



BONUS: Watch Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon 17 Disney songs in 5 minute!

