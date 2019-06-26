WATCH: Kristen Wiig stars as Patty Hearst in Comedy Central’s “Drunk History”

The story of Patty Hearst is kinda/sorta/really fascinating! And for those of you that don’t know the story, lucky for you, Comedy Central’s “Drunk History” decided to regale us with the tale, but here’s the best part … they brought in Kristen Wiig to play our leading lady!

The concept of “Drunk History” is simple; People (mostly comedians) learn a historical story, get drunk and then tell us the story from memory. It’s hilarious!

Watch the story of Patty Hearst told by comedian, Natasha Leggero!

