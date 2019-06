It’s not a very long trailer, but the new Lion King trailer FINALLY features Beyoncé’s voice as Nala. So obviously, we’re still really excited about it.

The Lion King film hits theaters July 19th and features the voices of Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard and John Oliver!

Watch the new trailer below:



PS. In a pretty “baller” move, Queen Bey released the new trailer on HER YouTube account before Disney. Oh, snap!