Yesterday (November 21), Lionsgate Movies released an official trailer for the upcoming film, Antebellum starring Janelle Monáe!

The film comes from the producers of both Get Out and Us, and while we don’t know too much from the trailer it appears that there’s a potentially family enslaving black people to reenact the brutal and despicable setting of the South.

Watch the trailer below, and look for the film set for 2020: