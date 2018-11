Grab your tissues before you hit play, because you’re gonna need them.

A 62-year-old from St. Cloud, MN wrote a rap about her dog because she wanted to tell his story. She wasn’t really fan of rap but something about Mac Lethal intrigued her. She loved the way he was able to tell other people’s stories using his ability.

We don’t want to spoil this for you, but Lethal did a great job telling her story.

Watch the video below: