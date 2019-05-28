WATCH: Madison Jade has a few words of advice for Princess Jasmine (and other girls, too)

Madison Jade is a four-year-old social media presence that won the world with her sass! And in a recent post, the pint-sized diva had a few words of advice for Princess Jasmine!

Before seeing the new film, her mother filmed her talking about the princess and the post has now gone viral. “A princess doesn’t need a prince to rescue her,” she says in the second video.

And as for Jasmine, “Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself because Aladdin needs to just stay there” because “there is not enough space on the carpet” for the both of them. And also, Jasmine doesn’t “need a boy to take you to see the whole world.”

Watch both videos below: