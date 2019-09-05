WATCH: Man catches someone’s phone mid-ride on a roller coaster!

This video is further proof that heroes come in all shapes, sizes, genders, etc.! A hero can be anyone, even the guy sitting on the roller coaster with you.

YouTuber @sirsammy 15 was riding Port Aventura’s Shambhala roller coaster in Tarragona, Spain when amidst the twists, turns, dips and dives he managed to reach into the air and catch a rogue cell phone from another passenger!

Yes … you read that correctly.

A passenger a few rows ahead lost their phone and without missing a beat, this guy caught it!

Watch the video below and try not to blink because it’s so smooth you might miss it.

