WATCH: Man catches someone’s phone mid-ride on a roller coaster!

WATCH: Man catches someone’s phone mid-ride on a roller coaster!

Posted by: KS95 September 5, 2019 394 Views

This video is further proof that heroes come in all shapes, sizes, genders, etc.! A hero can be anyone, even the guy sitting on the roller coaster with you.

YouTuber @sirsammy 15 was riding Port Aventura’s Shambhala roller coaster in Tarragona, Spain when amidst the twists, turns, dips and dives he managed to reach into the air and catch a rogue cell phone from another passenger!

Yes … you read that correctly.

A passenger a few rows ahead lost their phone and without missing a beat, this guy caught it!

Watch the video below and try not to blink because it’s so smooth you might miss it.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules