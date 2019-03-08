WATCH: This man and his dog are having the best time in the snow!

Okay, so it’s not really snow. More like they’re having the best time on the ice, but still … you get the point.

A man and his dog went out for a walk, and decided to turn the scary icy path into a super fun sled run minus the sled. This guy literally threw caution to the wind, layed on his back, and slid down the hill while his dog pal raced alongside him.

Talk about making the most of this weather!

YouTuber judocarrie: So I asked my husband to go take the dog for a hike in the woods today and this is what I got back for proof… Just a man and his dog having fun! It’s as cold as ice here ! Yes he is sliding on his jacket. Wait for the 2nd run!

Watch the video below, but warning … it does contain one “sh*t” near the beginning.

