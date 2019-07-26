WATCH: Man drops his phone right next to an alligator and for a split second thinks about grabbing it

Posted by: KS95 July 26, 2019 124 Views

These days we’re all guilty immediately of grabbing our phone to capture phones and videos of just about everything, even if that puts us in precarious positions. A man in Louisiana was trying to get the PERFECT shot of a nearby alligator when old butter fingers kicked in and he dropped his phone in the swap.

For a split second, it looks like he might actually try to grab it, but then thankfully he doesn’t.

“We saw a young alligator right next to the boardwalk. I was filming because it looked like the gator was about to move away and my cousin was up close to it trying to take a picture. Then, he drops his phone and it falls right off the boardwalk and next to the animal! You can tell that for a split second he thinks about trying to grab it but then decides better not. His laugh is my favorite part as he laughs it off and it is a bit contagious. We were all hysterical.”

Watch the video below:

