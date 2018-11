WATCH: This man plays soothing piano music with the help of his cats!

We know the title sounds super weird, and to be honest, we can’t disagree but it’s true.

Sarper Duman is a musician based in Istanbul who currently has 19 cats. Yes, 19 cats. The musician posts videos to Instagram of himself playing soothing piano music while his cats hang out and lounge around the keyboard. And the guy has 812K followers!!

Watch two of his videos below, and/or head over to his Instagram account to watch more.