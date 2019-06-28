WATCH: Man plays the saxophone for all his cow fans

After learning to play the saxophone on YouTube, Twitter user @erinmherrmann’s father decided he wanted to practice more by going out to the field near his home. What he discovered is that he actually became the Pied Piper of the local cows!

Watch a he plays and an audience of cows quickly form around the fence!

