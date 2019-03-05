WATCH: The “Midsommar” trailer looks like a festival of nightmares!

Posted by: KS95 March 5, 2019 10 Views

Seriously, though … the new trailer for “Midsommar” was released today and it looks terrifying! It comes to us from the director of “Hereditary,” Ari Aster and holy smokes it’s creepy.

While it doesn’t have that “dark, and slow, and gloomy” feel, it’s almost worse because it’s full of sunshine, and flowers, and laughing! “Midsommar” follows a group of young couples who visit an isolated Swedish town where a group of villagers invite them to participate in a mid-summer festival.

