WATCH: Miley Cyrus debuts ‘Slide Away’ music video and takes a dip in a $50K dress

A few hours ago, Miley Cyrus released the highly anticipated music video for her breakup single, ‘Slide Away.’ The song addresses the drama surrounding her and her now estranged husband Liam Hemsworth and in it, the singer takes a dip in a pool surrounded by abandoned chairs and empty bottles.

But is she in a swimsuit? Nope. Cyrus instead is wearing a $50K gold vintage Versace chainmail dress! They say you can’t put a price tag on love (and heartbreak) but really? $50K for a dress that you’re just going to ruin … we could’ve easily found you a cheap knockoff and used the rest of the money for a lovely vacation! Just sayin’

Watch the video below:

