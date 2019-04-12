WATCH: Minnesota State Patrol posts a shocking video online!

Posted by: Moon April 12, 2019

If you were in Minnesota on Thursday, the weather ABSOLUTELY took a crazy turn. And to prove it Minnesota State Patrol posted a video of one of its troopers getting pushed to the ground Thursday as high winds, snow and ice storms wreaked havoc on roads and highways throughout the state.

Watch the video below:

