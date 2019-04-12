WATCH: Minnesota State Patrol posts a shocking video online!

If you were in Minnesota on Thursday, the weather ABSOLUTELY took a crazy turn. And to prove it Minnesota State Patrol posted a video of one of its troopers getting pushed to the ground Thursday as high winds, snow and ice storms wreaked havoc on roads and highways throughout the state.

Watch the video below:

Wind: 1. Trooper: 0.

A trooper directing traffic around a jackknifed semi this morning on Highway 86 & Interstate 90 in Jackson County was knocked to the ground by a wind gust.

The trooper was not injured but the video is a reminder of theconditions caused by this snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/xTwrwKCM3f

— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) April 11, 2019