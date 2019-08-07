WATCH: Momentum Pictures releases a terrifying trailer for the film, ‘Haunt’

Imagine if you went to a haunted house, only to find out that some of the scares are fake and some are real. Well … that’s basically the premise of the new film, Haunt.

Written and directed by A Quiet Place‘s Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, this film takes a group of friends into a horror movie’s favorite Chekhovian gun, the haunted house. There they encounter monsters that are both fake and more real than they ever could’ve imagined.

On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an “extreme” haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some monsters are real.

Watch the trailer below:

