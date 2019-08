A 12-second TikTok video has taken the internet by storm!

Jade Taylor-Ryan has only been using TikTok for about a month, and has already gone viral. The 17-year-old high school student in Ontario uploaded a video starring her 4-year-old cat, Ed set to the tune of “Mr. Sandman” by the Chordettes.

The short video features Ed clapping his paws, twirling and looking into the camera delightfully. Watch the video below, and you’ll see why people love it so much!