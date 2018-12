Ellen DeGeneres is coming out of a 15 year stand-up hiatus and teaming up with media giant Netflix for a comedy special!

On Tuesday (December 4th) Netflix released a trailer for her comedy special, “Relatable” and we couldn’t be more excited. The trailer features just a few highlights from the engagement, but to see the full performance you’ll have to wait until December 18th … which really isn’t that long if you think about it.

Watch the trailer below: