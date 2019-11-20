WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for “A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby”

Uh oh, do we REALLY need another installment in the “A Christmas Prince” series?!

Today (November 20), Netflix released an official trailer for the third installment in the series, and you guessed it … now that they’re married, it’s time to have a baby. The third film titled, “A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby” will be released on December 6th.

For now you’ll just have to watch the trailer below:

