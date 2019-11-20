WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for “A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby”

WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for “A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby”

Posted by: KS95 November 20, 2019 74 Views

Uh oh, do we REALLY need another installment in the “A Christmas Prince” series?!

Today (November 20), Netflix released an official trailer for the third installment in the series, and you guessed it … now that they’re married, it’s time to have a baby. The third film titled, “A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby” will be released on December 6th.

For now you’ll just have to watch the trailer below:

It’s Christmas time in Aldovia, and a royal baby is on the way! Amber and Richard host royals from a distant kingdom to renew a sacred truce, but when the treaty vanishes, peace is jeopardized and an ancient curse threatens their family.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules