WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for ‘Otherhood’ starring Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman

Earlier today (July 10) Netflix released a new trailer for their film, Otherhood starring Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and Felicity Huffman! The film is about three long-time friends (and mothers) trying to reconnect with their adult children. It looks fun. It looks straight forward. And it looks like the perfect throw on a movie and chill with a pizza kinda film.

Feeling marginalized and forgotten, long-time friends Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) decide to drive to New York to reconnect with their adult sons, and in the process, they realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change. A journey to relate becomes a journey of rediscovery that forces these women to redefine their relationships with their children, friends, spouses and most importantly, themselves.

Watch the trailer below and look for Otherhood on Netflix August 2.

