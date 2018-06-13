Watch this NFL dad ruin a perfectly good game of kickball …

Posted by: KS95 June 13, 2018 31 Views

Ugh, dads can be the worst sometimes.

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano just wanted to participate in the family kickball game. The only rule was that he couldn’t kick it hard. TOO BAD on his first kick he not only kicked it hard, but ruined the game for everyone else!

#epicdadfail

Just kidding. Dad’s are awesome, and it’s moments like this that you look back on fondly.

