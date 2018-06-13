Watch this NFL dad ruin a perfectly good game of kickball …

Ugh, dads can be the worst sometimes.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano just wanted to participate in the family kickball game. The only rule was that he couldn’t kick it hard. TOO BAD on his first kick he not only kicked it hard, but ruined the game for everyone else!
#epicdadfail
Just kidding. Dad’s are awesome, and it’s moments like this that you look back on fondly.
Got home today and my fam was playing kickball so I joined in. The only rule is that I’m not allowed to kick it hard. So here is my first at bat…😂 pic.twitter.com/pDeYuiF8yB
— Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) June 12, 2018