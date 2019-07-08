WATCH: Nike’s new commercial following U.S. Women’s Team’s World Cup win

Following the US Women’s National Team’s victory over the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final, Nike decided to release a one-minute ad paying tribute to the champions!
The commercial is filled with images of female athletes and delivers a message of empowerment for women and girls in athletics, and how this team is working to change the course of history for all womankind!
Watch (and listen) to the commercial below:
This team wins. Everyone wins.
Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs
— Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019