United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, holds the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women's World Cup final soccer match at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

WATCH: Nike’s new commercial following U.S. Women’s Team’s World Cup win

July 8, 2019

Following the US Women’s National Team’s victory over the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final, Nike decided to release a one-minute ad paying tribute to the champions!

The commercial is filled with images of female athletes and delivers a message of empowerment for women and girls in athletics, and how this team is working to change the course of history for all womankind!

Watch (and listen) to the commercial below:

