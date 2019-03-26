WATCH: Noah Centineo stars in the new Netflix film, “The Perfect Date”
Image: Netflix

He’s the perfect boyfriend you’ll never actually date! Noah Centineo was teen rom-com gold in the past year when he played the “hot guy” in not one but two Netflix Originals!

Now he stars in his own film, The Perfect Date, a rom-com that follows an ambitious high schooler trying to earn enough money to get into Yale and live the high life.

Sure the trailer looks a bit cheesy, but sometimes, a bit cheesy is exactly what you need during a night of pizza and binge-watching!

Watch the trailer below, and look for The Perfect Date on Netflix April 12th.

