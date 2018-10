Our favorite teenage witch is back, and it’s time for her 16th birthday! This year Ms. Spellman is forced to make a choice between her family in the witch world or her friends in the human world, and it’s certainly not an easy task.

Based on the trailer it’s pretty clear this reboot isn’t all cheeky and fun, this season will definitely take a few much darker twists and turns. Look for the series on Netflix on October 26th.