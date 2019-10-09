WATCH: Olympic divers tackle the ‘Avengers’ pool challenge and show us all how it should be done!

There’s always some new internet challenge floating around, and recently people have been talking about the ‘Avengers’ pool challenge.

The challenges involves jumping into a pool while acting out the iconic Avengers moves: calling Thor’s hammer, making the Wakanda forever pose, flipping in like Spiderman or pulling Hawkeye’s bow for example. Sounds simple, right? But then, the video is reversed so the Avengers appear to jump straight out of the water!

While the challenge has appeared on several social media platforms, it was made extremely popular using the TikTok app. Sorry, folks … KS95 isn’t quite cool enough for that yet but maybe one day.

Watch as professional divers Jack Laugher, Daniel Goodfellow, James Heatly, Matty Lee, Yona Knight-Wisdom, Lucas Thompson, and Noah Williams show everyone how it should be done!

Watch the original video below: