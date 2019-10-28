WATCH: Our favorite sketches from Chance the Rapper’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live!’ (Mildly NSFW)

This weekend, Chance the Rapper hosted Saturday Night Live! We’ve put together our favorite sketches from the episode so that you don’t have to sit through the entire episode! You’re welcome.

WARNING: Some of the sketches might not be work appropriate. You’ve been warned.

Tasty Toaster Tarts: A commercial advertises Tasty Toaster Tarts – the flaky, sweet treat kids crave!



Judge Barry: Judge Barry (Chance the Rapper) presides over First Impressions Court, where he doles out judgments based on first impressions.



Dance Rehearsal: Dancers (Chance the Rapper, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, Chloe Fineman) take a lesson with an instructor who has a secret.



Love at First Sight: A couple (Chance the Rapper, Cecily Strong) experience true love and begin to fly.



Spooky Song: Ghosts in a graveyard (Chance the Rapper, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Aidy Bryant) sing about how they died.



BONUS:

Cut for Time: ’80s Drug PSA: An anti-drug public service announcement goes off the rails.

