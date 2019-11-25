WATCH: Our favorite sketches from Will Ferrell’s “Five Timer” episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Bravo, Will Ferrell!

On Saturday, Ferrell joined the elite “Five Timers Club” on Saturday Night Live! We’ve gathered a few of our favorite sketches from the episode!

First Thanksgiving – Pocahontas’ (Melissa Villaseñor) boyfriend, John Smith (Beck Bennett), comes over for Thanksgiving dinner with her family (Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen).



Ventriloquist – Wally Culpepper (Will Ferrell) and his little puppet pal Chippy perform at a club.



Cinema Classics: The Wizard of Oz – On PBS’s Cinema Classics, host Reese De’What (Kenan Thompson) presents the never-before-seen alternate ending of The Wizard of Oz.



Heinz – A commercial advertises Heinz Relax: The ketchup you know and love in a newly designed bottle.



BONUS SKETCHES:

Cast List – A group of drama students (Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Cecily Strong, Kyle Mooney, Bowen Yang) eagerly await their drama teacher’s (Will Ferrell) cast list for a show.



Date in Mexico – A man (Will Ferrell) becomes an emotional wreck when his girlfriend dumps him.

