WATCH: Paramount Pictures releases a new trailer for ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

Remember when they first released the trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog?! Twitter and social media went nuts and basically hated the design of our furry blue hero.

Director, Jim Fowler, heard the feedback and worked to redesign the film … and boy did he! Earlier today, Parmount Pictures released a brand new trailer for the film and the fans are MUCH happier!

Watch the new trailer below: