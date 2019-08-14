WATCH: Passenger plays a game of rock-paper-scissors with tarmac worker

WATCH: Passenger plays a game of rock-paper-scissors with tarmac worker

Posted by: KS95 August 14, 2019 16 Views

On a recent Spirit flight, one passenger decided to make friends with a tarmac worker outside his window!

Robert Meadows was boarded and waiting for takeoff when he decided to play a few games of rock-paper-scissors with a nearby tarmac worker! His girlfriend recorded the encounter and posted the video to Twitter claiming, “my boyfriend literally has no problem making friends…”

Since posting the tweet on Sunday it’s received more than 1.5 million likes.

