WATCH: Pixar’s new powerful short, “Purl”

Pixar launched a new short animation program called “SparkShorts,” and they’ve finally released their first short film. The short is called, “Purl” and tells the story of a pink ball of yarn that gets a job in a human workplace, and just wants to fit in. With everything going on in the workplace world right now, the film is actually quite powerful and truly relatable for anyone that’s every struggled to fit into the “workplace” environment.

Purl, directed by Kristen Lester and produced by Gillian Libbert-Duncan, features an earnest ball of yarn named Purl who gets a job in a fast-paced, high energy, bro-tastic start-up. Yarny hijinks ensue as she tries to fit in, but how far is she willing to go to get the acceptance she yearns for, and in the end, is it worth it?

Watch the short below, and let us know what you think:

