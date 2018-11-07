WATCH: Hilarious post-election emotions as told by Ellen DeGeneres

Posted by: nstrozier November 7, 2018 64 Views

Elections are stressful. You spend all the days leading up to it encouraging everyone you know to get out there and exercise their right to vote. And then on the day of the election, you proudly sport your “I voted” sticker all over social media, and continue reminding and encouraging people to get out there and “GO VOTE!”

But what happens the next day? Watch as Ellen walks us through our post-election emotional journey, and no matter what side of the aisle you cheer for this will probably still apply to you in some way, shape, or form!

