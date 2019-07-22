WATCH: Sam Smith’s new music video, “How Do You Sleep?”

Posted by: KS95 July 22, 2019

In a new music video, Sam Smith proves that he’s more than just a voice. In the video, Smith embraces not only his heartbreak but his dance ability.

Directed by Grant Singer and choreographed by Parris Goebel, the video features a group of shirtless male dancers around a seated Smith, but just when you think that’s all there is, Smith joins them on his feet for a little choreography of his own.

His last album, The Thrill of it All, dropped back in 2017, so we’re assuming this song might be a single from a new album.

Watch and listen below:

